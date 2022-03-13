Letter to the editor: Elect conservatives who think government is the problem, not the solution

I saw all the high-horse aspirations of Breckenridge and Frisco town council candidates, ranging from government-subsidized local housing to imaginary climate change proposals.

That all appeals to the feel-good, self-righteous, liberal portion of our community, but these candidates need to back off on solving world poverty and focus on filling the many potholes in their towns and shooting off the missing fireworks on July 4 and New Year’s Eve. (My apologies to all the moose who might be disturbed by our festive celebrations.)

Our town councils should leave world peace to the occupant of the White House.

We’ve had socialist town council members in Breckenridge and Frisco for the past eight years, and they have ruined both towns. They have inserted so much government overlay and Keynesian central planning that neither town is any fun anymore.

Don’t repeat this tragic local political history by reelecting incumbents in each town. The liberal progressives you have been electing are turning Summit County into Boulder County, and that’s not a good thing. It’s time to start electing conservatives who think the government is the problem, not the solution.