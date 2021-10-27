Letter to the editor: Election forum gave voters the opportunity to make informed decisions

Many thanks to Summit Daily News for hosting the candidate forum Oct. 18. Your questions were appropriate and poignantly revealing to the issues facing our school district and candidates. The voters had the opportunity to learn what they needed to help make intelligent, informed decisions about the candidates.

All of the candidates were aware of the failing performance of the district over the past five years. The responses to the questions certainly determined the caliber and qualifications of each candidate.

The incumbents reluctantly acknowledged the numerous problems with academic performance, finance and the botched superintendent selection. It was unacceptable that the incumbents denied accountability and worse, offered no solutions. Instead of ownership, they attempted to justify bad decisions. This was particularly well-demonstrated when the incumbents ignored the public outcry against the strategic plan. A $35,000 debacle authored by an outside firm that our board doesn’t fully understand. When asked what the equity plan meant, incumbents had vague answers with no specific definition. These same incumbents are asking us to elect them for more of the same.

What the forum clearly revealed was the leadership skills of the 4 For the Kids slate: Danielle Surette, Kim Langley, Pat Moser, Manuela Michaels. They decisively outlined the problems and offered clear, achievable solutions. Their qualifications are exemplary: well-educated career educators and accomplished in leadership positions in public and private roles, and dedicated to partnering with teachers and providing proper resources and support. All are locals with school children or grandchildren. They are attuned to our residents and community. They will represent us. They know that strong academics along with critical thinking are what our children need to succeed — teaching them to make their own decisions.

The slate will work together with teachers and the community to turn this failing district around.