Letter to the editor: Election of 4 For the Kids candidates could be devastating for our school district

I recently received a flyer from the 4 For the Kids school board candidates. I was very taken by their repeated claims of needing transparency since they are not at all transparent about their own intentions.

If all four of these candidates are elected — Pat Moser, Manuela Michaels, Kim Langley and Danielle Surette — only their policies will be put in place, and that could be devastating for our school district. None of these candidates have the necessary experience or knowledge, plus I am very concerned about their true intentions. If you listen to the Zoom recording of the school board meeting from May 13, available on the Summit School District website, several candidates stated their displeasure and outright anger for the way our teachers are teaching American history. I believe this is their true intent, to control what is being taught. Additionally, this is also why they refuse to work with the teachers union.

This is a very dangerous situation, and I urge all voters to do the right thing and not vote for these four impostures.