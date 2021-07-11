Letter to the editor: Embrace clean, renewable energy
Breckenridge
It’s time to make fossil fuels a thing of the past. Every second that we rely on dirty energy sources we threaten the air our children breathe, the water we drink and the planet we all rely on. The good news? We have the solution at our fingertips: clean, renewable energy. With vast renewable resources available throughout the U.S. and the ability to tap them to power our society, it’s time to embrace a future powered by clean, renewable energy locally, statewide and nationwide.
With clean, renewable energy, we could turn the heat of the earth, the warmth on our rooftops and the wind on our plains and off our shores into one of our most powerful tools to tackle climate change and ensure a livable future for our children.
