Letter to the editor: Embrace suffering; it opens the door to spiritual growth

Recently a group of church people approached me with the following sentiment: “Your writing is inspirational, healing and uplifting.”

My quick response followed: “My talent is on loan from God!”

With utmost clarity and conviction, I believe suffering is a teacher.

Suffering is often the main factor that opens our hearts to god. We need something, and we don’t know where to go. In that sense, suffering sometimes has a positive effect in our lives. God knows how to use everything to bring us into a relationship with him — even painful things. I can state unequivocally that my battle with mental illness was the most transformative lesson in my life.

Suffering calls us to embrace our difficulties. When fully embraced, it can lead to a higher purpose and create a fulfilled life. In our narrow vision, we see only our own individual suffering, losing sight of the rest of the world. In our anguish, we forget that pain connects us with every creature on the planet.

Suffering is necessary. Losses are a part of life — universal, unavoidable and inexorable. And these losses are necessary because we grow by losing, leaving and letting go.

There are fruits of suffering: humility, patience, resilience and connectedness. Suffering opens the door to spiritual growth. Embrace your difficulties with equanimity, recognizing they’re a gift.

A thought to ponder. Don’t shine so others can see you; shine so that through you, others can see him.