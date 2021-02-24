Letter to the editor: Encourage Colorado senators to approve Biden’s climate appointees

I will never forget the feeling of relief that came over me when I heard that climate change was not only a top priority of the Biden administration but that real climate champions were going to be leading the movement, too. After a difficult summer of losing 625,000 acres of forests to the Colorado wildfires, the need for immediate climate action has never been more apparent. But hope no longer feels distant. It’s supported by the promise of strong leadership and solutions! Leadership is not just a position; it is empowering people to achieve purpose in the face of uncertainty and despair. Our country needs leaders who are going to lead by example, put forward plans and strategies for change and, most importantly, engage Americans in making it happen. Finding a leader who has the capacity to lead our country in this way is a difficult task. Yet President Joe Biden has identified individuals who can excel at fundamentally integrating climate action into our country and our hearts. Leaders such as Deb Haaland, Gina McCarthy, Jennifer Granholm, Michael Regan, Pete Buttigieg and John Kerry have proven that they are up for the job. The future can be optimistic if we can mobilize our country around climate action, and that begins with ensuring that we have the right leaders in place. I urge Sen. John Hickenlooper and Sen. Michael Bennet to vote in approval of Biden’s Climate Cabinet appointees and climate champions. To set ourselves up for success, we need our representatives to elevate the leaders who understand the complexity of the issues we face and the solutions we need.