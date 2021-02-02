Letter to the editor: Enough of the disrespect on Gore Range proposal

The Jan. 30 paper featured a front page headline saying “Gore name change opposed.” The opposition is from one commissioner in one of the four counties considering this — hardly a blanket opposition as the headline suggests. This commissioner is Merrit Linke from Grand County, who resorted to ridicule of the once majority people, Native Americans. Linke was quoted describing the newly suggested Native name for the Gore Range in sarcastic and mispronounced words “Nunchuck or Nuchuck, or whatever it is.”

There has been too much disrespect in our politics for too long now, and making fun of people instead of logically and factually presenting opinions is no way to disagree. In this case, the proposed new name has been put forward by Ute councils meant to honor the tribes and history here. It is very well-considered, appropriate and long overdue.

To you who disagree, please realize that your ridicule reveals who you are, not the supposed aim of your sarcasm. Please engage instead with respectful logic and facts because surely you are smart enough.