Letter to the editor: Entrepreneurs could start a Summit County mental health agency

I read with interest Stacy Smith’s letter to the editor titled, “Why isn’t Summit County creating its own mental health agency?”

I hope those with an entrepreneurial spirit saw that letter, as well. A public-private partnership that addresses our local mental health challenges may be the way to approach what is an unsettling problem. If you don’t think nonprofits can thrive in the health care world, check out Craig Hospital in Englewood. They know how to raise the capital necessary for their operations, and they continue to expand.

There’s no reason we can’t do that here in Summit County. It won’t be easy, and it won’t pay for itself for the first few years, but few successful startups do. Raising capital is much easier when the benefit provided is specific and the need is obvious.

To be clear, I am not advocating for a county-run mental health agency. Such an agency could be up and running much faster if the county is a public partner, in my opinion. Having an agency that is run by experienced health care providers that answer to a board of directors is the way to go. That can be a nonprofit, an LLC or a corporation, whichever the partnership deems appropriate.

OK entrepreneurs, an opportunity awaits!