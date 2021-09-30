Letter to the editor: Every new home built does not spew wanton emissions from heating

Not sure why letter writer Maureen Barrett (“Summit Daily must ramp up climate coverage“) gets the idea that every new home built (especially “enormous” and “gargantuan” ones) spews wanton emissions from heating (and perhaps other sinful purposes). Modern rules about emissions and efficient use of resources by home utilities and even light bulbs are now, by law, closely regulated and very specific. Even washing machines and toilets are preprogramed for how much water is allowed per load.

The people who traditionally come to live in Summit County usually come partly because they are already very well aware of and educated on the climate. They are very mindful of using and enjoying resources in freedom. They update old homes to be more efficient, they are gradually adding solar capability, and if they build, they build very tight, efficient homes — even if someone might be jealous of the size.

The Summit Daily is doing just fine reporting on climate change. They report very adequately on the facts. Thankfully, they also respect people who come to the mountains for something different and who are active, involved people who also want to hear about interesting local things in their local newspaper.

If someone needs hysteria, stay in the big city.