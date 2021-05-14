Letter to the editor: Everyone is given the same opportunity in Summit schools

My three sons attended Summit School District kindergarten through 12th grade. They graduated from Summit High School in 2003, 2005 and 2007, respectively. They were all very successful throughout school in Summit, through college and have become a senior chemical engineer, U.S. Air Force special operations pilot and family practice medical doctor.

I am thankful for the opportunities the Summit School District gave them, but it was because they worked hard to achieve their goals. There were absolute policies, practices and procedures they had to follow to be included in the gifted and talented program, the Advanced Placement curriculum and the International Baccalaureate program, all of which were equitable. Everyone in the school was able to participate in these programs if they passed the exams. Everyone was given the opportunity to be included.

For this school board to pass an equity policy because “inequities cannot be attributed to innate ability differences, and are therefore indicative of inequitable policies, practices and procedures” is absolutely a false statement.

They should not have passed an equity policy based on critical race theory. Summit has been and needs to remain a school district that values hard work to achieve success.