Letter to the editor: Eviction moratorium clashes with housing shortage
Randall Seegers
Summit Cove
So, I guess I am confused here. We have a shortage of housing with people willing to pay rent, but we have an eviction moratorium for people who have housing but are unwilling or unable to pay rent. So do we empathize with those who cannot find a rental or those who cannot afford a rental?
