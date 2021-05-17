Letter to the editor: Families will move their children out of Summit district

The response to the concerns expressed via our letters, comments and chat remarks to the Summit School District Board of Education about the new equity policy was appalling and chilling. During the six-hour meeting last week, one board member was especially condescending, dismissing our comments as irrelevant since this had already been voted on once before and passed and the vote at hand was on an amended policy. He ignored the obvious, that there are more parents and taxpayers aware and enraged by the policy than at the first reading. Why? Because this policy serves to divide us, not unite us — the exact opposite of what they claim.

The idea that curriculum will be reviewed, adopted or dismissed if it’s counter to this extremely radical point of view is a very frightening reminder of fascism. The consultants and even the superintendent did a pretty job spinning their position that Summit is behind the curve and in great need of this policy. Nonsense!

The superintendent, who is clearly bitter about his imminent departure, basically accused Summit of being racist for never having had a person of color as an administrator prior to him. He actually said, “in 150 years …”

Another board member countered our preference for hiring qualified teachers based on experience, skills and merit over favoring applicants for their non-white ethnicity and equity point of view. She said we were racist because we’re assuming people of color aren’t as qualified as white teachers. What?

In the end, the lemmings jumped off the cliff together and unanimously passed the equity policy. Now they can watch us walk with our feet and wallets. There are alternatives to Summit School District for educating our youths. Just watch how many families move their children and how many taxpayers vote this board out!