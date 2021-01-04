Letter to the editor: First baby of 2020 retracts claim to honorary title

Around this time last year, I was in newspapers and nightly news broadcasts across the state. You may remember me as the first baby of 2020 or Colorado’s first baby of the decade. I had carefully planned a punctual entry on my due date at 12:13 a.m. It wasn’t until a week later, during an address by Gov. Jared Polis, that I found out the harsh truth: I was actually Colorado’s second baby (but first girl) of 2020.

It is only now, after a year on this planet, and from what I understand the worst one in sometime, that I’m ready to retract my claim to the title of first baby of 2020. I no longer wish to be associated with what has widely been called a “dumpster fire of a year” complete with a global pandemic, constant forest fires and appalling politics. So, I raise my sippy cup to 2020’s first baby, Jorge. And to the first baby of 2021, may you bring us luck.