Letter to the editor: Follow Education Association’s recommendation when voting
Dillon
If these past couple of years of pandemic and racial reckoning have shown Summit County anything, it is the imperative for our institutions to evolve and support a more resilient, more equitable future. With the November election, voters have the opportunity to accelerate existing efforts at Summit School District by choosing applicants who bring much-needed diversity and expertise to the board.
As a retired school teacher in the district, I fully support the Summit County Education Association’s four recommended candidates for school board: Chris Guarino, Kate Hudnut, Johanna Kugler and Lisa Webster. Hudnut, Kugler and Webster are the three incumbents. I know they are the best ones for the job.
Exercise your right. Please vote!
