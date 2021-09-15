Letter to the editor: Forcing people to get vaccinated is simply wrong

The sitting president (no matter how bad you think the last one was) is undeserving the American people. He is a domestic terrorist. His rhetoric is divisive and vitriolic. He is trying to pit Americans against one another based on our private medical choices. His actions are not based on science, the data or reality. We have to respect the valid health and scientific concerns of our fellow citizens.

Regardless of how you feel about these vaccines, the issue here is freedom. Freedom is the greater good. Force, coercion and recourse are expressly forbidden in the Nuremberg Code. The foundation of this country is protecting individual rights; if we lose that, we lose everything.

We’ve seen these tactics from narcissistic power-hungry rulers in the past, and they always end in oppression. They use the guise of safety to justify control. We cannot let this happen. We have a duty to protect our country from all forms of terrorism foreign and domestic. The time for noncomplience is now. The time to stand united neighbor to neighbor is now.

This has never been about herd immunity; the shots don’t provide that. There is no excuse for medical rape. There is no excuse for violating the sovereignty of someone’s body. There is no excuse for forcing your will on others. There is no argument. There is no negotiation. This is wrong.

“Civil disobedience becomes a sacred duty when the state becomes lawless or corrupt.” — Mahatma Gandhi