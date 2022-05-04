Letter to the Editor: Frank Celico deserves to be reelected as Summit County Assessor

It is with great pleasure that I write a letter in support of Frank Celico’s re-election as your Summit County Assessor. During Celico’s more than 20-year involvement in Summit County, I worked with him as both your Summit County Commissioner and your Treasurer and Public Trustee.

Doing what is right for the citizens of Summit County has always been the way Celico has approached his job. As Summit County Assistant Attorney, Celico assisted me in assuring what I did was in the best interest of you, the citizen, rather than red tape caused by bureaucratic processes. He has done the same as Summit County Assessor.

These past four years, Celico has been a major force in the implementation of technology and training of staff to ensure the fair assessment of your property.

Frank has also shown his love and commitment to Summit County through his community work in programs such as youth soccer and as a 4-H leader. Celico has demonstrated over the past 20 years why he should be your choice for Summit County Assessor.