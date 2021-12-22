Letter to the editor: Free entertainment is available in locations other than Dillon

Rabbi Joel R. Schwartzman, I feel your pain.

As a 35-year local with a wife who majored in dance at the University of Wyoming and taught children’s dance in Summit County for 25 years, I often get wrangled into music and dance during the summers in Summit County. Previously, mostly at the Dillon Amphitheater. Now, not so much, if at all. With the fencing (as you mentioned), the security check, the extended railings and a mosh pit that has taken over the dance floor, we choose not to go very much, if at all.

However, we have come to thoroughly enjoy the Thursday night music in the Frisco Historic Park and the First Fridays in Silverthorne, especially with the focus on local music last summer. Add to that music at Keystone every other weekend and the music at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

As they sometimes say, the only constant is change. We all have to learn to adapt, and free entertainment is certainly available in other locations.