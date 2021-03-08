Letter to the editor: Freedom does not include potentially harming others

Kim McGahey, it is not over. I realize that your column is your opinion; however, if you claim “scientific research” as a reason for not wearing a face mask in public places, such as the pedestrian Main Street in Breckenridge, be forewarned. You may find yourself the subject of being out of work or the subject of expensive lawsuits such as has happened to some reporters for Fox News.

I refer you to the April 2020 issue of Nature (a respected British Scientific Journal) in which it was demonstrated that simple face masks, like those surgical masks worn in the operating rooms of America, are in fact 85% effective in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus carried in the moisture of your breath. Dr. Anthony Fauci still encourages wearing face masks when in crowded conditions and social distancing is not feasible.

Regarding everyone wearing a face mask on Breckenridge’s pedestrian Main Street, you do wear a seat belt when you are driving on public roads, don’t you? Freedom does not include harming or even potentially harming others.

In the words of the late Alex Trebek, we can have a kinder, gentler world if we all do just a little bit.