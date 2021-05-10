Letter to the editor: Freedom to do as I choose, a dog’s perspective

Yesterday, I attempted to make an appointment at the local Petco to have my dog, Clyde, groomed. I was informed by the groomer that Clyde needed to bring proof of up-to-date vaccination records with him to the appointment. I was not at all surprised that when I told Clyde he needed to go to the vet in order to get some vaccinations, he adamantly refused. Keep in mind that Clyde is an avid watcher of Fox News and has come to believe that no one should be able to dictate to him that he needs vaccinations.

I patiently tried to explain to him that it was for his own well-being as well as the well-being of the furry friend with whom he often plays. I tried to get him to understand the concept of herd immunity and that he could contribute to the efforts to end doggy communicable diseases. He was undeterred.

So if you see a Welsh terrier with a winter coat walking down Main Street in Frisco this summer, or if your dog contracts bordetella, please blame Fox News and not Clyde’s owners.

P.S. Don’t forget to get your COVID-19 vaccination, which is being provided on a walk-in basis free of charge.