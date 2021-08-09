Letter to the editor: Fremont Pass fen is hardier than we’ve been told

A sign on the formidable gate at the start of the new Fremont Pass Recreational Pathway instructs us about the thousand-year-old fen that must not be disturbed.

The new recpath is constructed on the bed of the old railroad to Kokomo. Surely that old railroad, and now the construction of the new recpath, disturbed the fen. What about ungulates like moose, elk and deer seeking fresh greens? Maybe the fen is hardier that we’ve been told.

When will this new rec path open to the public?