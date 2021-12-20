Letter to the editor: Friends warned me booster shot might lead to growing horns and tail

After three weeks of searching for our Summit County health providers, who can inject me with a COVID-19 booster shot, I was granted an appointment despite some of my friends warning me that this procedure might develop my body with growing horns and oxtail.

After my morning shot, I decided in the evening that I would booster again with gin and tonic so maybe my new body parts would grow faster and summer flies would not bother me so much with my new tail.

Well after all, maybe 20 years down the road, it will be more pleasurable to die from mad cow disease than today from COVID-19.