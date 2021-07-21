Letter to the editor: Frisco housing petition will not eliminate short-term rentals

Columnist Kim McGahey did no reading or research about the Frisco housing petition. Check FriscoPetition.com and it is clear this ordinance will not eliminate short-term rentals and is not purported to be a solution to the housing crisis. It’s one small zoning regulation on single-family homes to protect neighborhood culture. Municipalities have the right to create and enforce zoning restrictions. Having neighborhoods zoned as residential and prohibiting commercial hotel operations is totally reasonable. Frisco residents understand this ordinance is intended to address their rapidly deteriorating quality of life. No one thinks this petition is an all-encompassing solution to the housing crisis.

Furthermore, the money is not drying up in Summit County. The idea that a small restriction on single-family homes will cause the collapse of a real estate market where property is going for $1,000 per square foot is laughable. What’s not laughable is the centurylong impact of those mining towns on our natural water resources. Colorado continues to deal with tainted water from mining runoff 100 years later. So maybe we can learn from the experience and proceed through this real estate boom with caution and consideration for our local community.