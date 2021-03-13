Letter to the editor: Frisco Nordic surpasses former glory in tough year
Breckenridge
Over the past 10-plus years, the Frisco Nordic Center has had a lot to contend with: pine beetle clear-cuts, low snow years, warmer temps, high wind events, grooming, change in ownership and management — to name a few.
Recently, under the leadership and vision of Pete Swenson, the Nordic center has reinvented itself by redesigning its trail network to take full advantage of its natural terrain features and by building fencing to manage wind drifts. The trees are growing back, and the grooming is reliably perfect. How about those views?
In 2020-21 of all years, the Frisco Nordic Center has surpassed its former, pre-pine beetle glory. Well done.
