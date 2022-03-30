Letter to the editor: Frisco residents should vote ‘no’ on 5% excise tax

Yes, our community needs more deed-restricted housing for our local workforce. And yes, short-term rentals should contribute to providing more housing. Is it fair that short-term rentals provide all of the funds for workforce housing? It is not. Yet the only options ever discussed by Frisco Town Council are further regulation and taxation of short-term rentals.

The 5% excise tax Town Council wants to impose is on short-term rentals only. It’s simply not fair to single out one industry and impose a tax. Many factors have led to the housing shortage, and all of those factors should be included in the solution. Not just one. Tell the Town Council it’s not fair to single out one industry. Tell the Town Council to look at the big picture.

There are residents in our community who aren’t directly affected by short-term rentals. They might think it’s a good idea to let others fund affordable housing. To that, I would say this sets a dangerous precedent. What happens next time when they single out you?