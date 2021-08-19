Letter to the editor: Frisco short-term rental petition is still off the mark

J. Hayes Walsh says we should listen to Frisco residents on housing. I’m not a Frisco resident, but I’m a Summit County resident since 1993. saved for four years after getting here to buy a condo with the help of first-time homebuyer programs. I couldn’t afford to buy a house, so I built my own. I took a second mortgage on that house to buy a local business in Frisco in 2007.

Our community needs more deed-restricted housing not a ban on short-term rentals. The petition only serves the interests of a few and does nothing to contribute to our overall success. It will not bring housing prices down, and it will not create any additional housing for locals at affordable prices. Let’s look at the big picture. Many factors have led to the housing crisis, and all of those factors should be included in the solution.

The solution should include the county and officials from all the towns working together to build affordable housing and use their buy-down programs to convert units to deed-restricted housing. The big employers should also be part of these efforts to build housing for their employees. Yet, once again, the only discussion in our community is restrictions and bans on short-term rentals.