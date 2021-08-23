Letter to the editor: Frisco short-term rental petition not intended to be a comprehensive solution

Again, the intent of the Frisco housing petition is to give the community an opportunity to have a meaningful discussion on short-term rentals of single-family homes in residentially zoned neighborhoods. It is not intended to be a comprehensive solution to the housing crisis.

The proliferation of short-term rentals in single-family homes is a modern phenomenon fueled by technological innovation. Giving residents an opportunity to participate in making the town’s rules regarding this new technology is totally reasonable.

Frisco residents will have an opportunity to definitively set the rules regarding short-term rentals of single-family homes. Regardless of outcome, the town can move forward knowing the community’s voice was heard. I wish council would offer its own solutions for a community vote.