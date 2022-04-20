Letter to the Editor: Frisco’s paid parking at the marina feels like a sneak attack

It feels like Frisco Town council has made a little bit of a sneak attack on its residents. Paid parking at the marina was discussed at a work session on April 12th, and a contract to implement it is to be voted on two weeks later, April 26. How does this promote opportunity for citizen feedback?

Consider what is driving heavy usage of marina parking lots. In my observation, it’s the beach. Many beachgoers park for the day and bring their cooler and their book. That overwhelms the experience of other marina users who are there for boating.

Rather than turn to the knee-jerk solution of paid parking, I asked that council consider a time management structure based on location of parking.

For example, there should be a dozen spaces dedicated to 15-minute drop offs near the rental shack and boat racks. These users contribute financially to the sustainability of the marina.

There should be a three-hour time limit for spaces on the loop near the marina office and playground. Longer term, there should be overnight parking spaces dedicated for boat launch and slip and mooring holders. These users are major stakeholders in the success of the marina.

Long-term, day-use spaces of three-hours or more would best be directed to the dirt lot by the farm stand.

Finally, the town should provide a convenient way for marina users to access the marina without even bringing their car at all. Who remembers the Frisco Flyer?

For short-term rentals, a revamped shuttle system would make sense.

Previous surveys indicated a strong preference by residents to maintain a small-town, community atmosphere. How is paid parking at the marina or anywhere else in alignment with that desire?