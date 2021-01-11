Letter to the editor: Front-line workers should go before second-home owners

I truly appreciate all our second-home owners, and I am glad to see that Summit County is considering them as part of the community.

That said, I am extremely disappointed that Summit County Public Health would consider vaccinating people who don’t live here full time over the workers who live here all the time, who have risked their lives, livelihoods and families in service to all visitors, locals and second-home owners. I feel very strongly that we have an obligation to make sure they are vaccinated before we vaccinate people who don’t live here full time and who have other options for vaccinations where they live.

Let’s be really clear: All of Phase 1B should be implemented, especially the front-line workers like the postal service, the restaurant workers, retail clerks, the transit drivers, etc. Those people who are the heart-blood of this community. As long as there is a surplus of vaccines, please take care of our front-line workers first, before taking care of any others. Then at the end of the day, when our working community has been vaccinated, open it up to others in the second-home owner categories. If they are truly in the category of high risk, perhaps they should go home and get vaccinated in their home states rather that take from those who have been supporting us since March.

We owe it to these people.