Letter to the editor: Frustrated by Summit County vaccination scheduling system
Silverthorne
The scheduling system for Summit County COVID-19 vaccinations is bogus!
I tried to sign up on the Summit County website for the vaccine Tuesday. My wife and I were trying to schedule our appointments near the same time. We both picked a time as there were many available. By the time we entered the rest of our information within a minute or two and clicked to confirm, the site responded that there were no times available. It’s a broken system. Further attempts were fruitless.
