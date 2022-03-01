Letter to the editor: Funding child care is a truly worthwhile investment
Marsha Harvey
Dillon
I am happy that Frisco and Breckenridge are both helping families afford day care. Some people seem to see this as enabling people who cannot afford to care for their own children. I see this as supporting the people/children who are the future of the county and our country — a truly worthwhile investment!
