Letter to the Editor: ‘Generalizations just destroy a writer’s credibility’
Silverthorne
Ted Woodson’s letter titled “Abortion should be legal for women in America” made a number of good points until his conclusion when he began generalizing about what Republicans “hate.”
Actually, many Republicans support social issues but can’t stomach Democratic economic and immigration policies.
A woman’s right to choose is supported by a number of Summit County Republicans except for late term abortions. There are all kinds of Republicans just like there are all kinds of Democrats.
Generalizations just destroy a writer’s credibility.
