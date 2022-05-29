Letter to the Editor: ‘Generalizations just destroy a writer’s credibility’

Ted Woodson’s letter titled “Abortion should be legal for women in America” made a number of good points until his conclusion when he began generalizing about what Republicans “hate.”

Actually, many Republicans support social issues but can’t stomach Democratic economic and immigration policies.

A woman’s right to choose is supported by a number of Summit County Republicans except for late term abortions. There are all kinds of Republicans just like there are all kinds of Democrats.

Generalizations just destroy a writer’s credibility.