Letter to the editor: Get the jab and feel good about doing your part

The health minister of Germany said that by the end of winter, every German will be either vaccinated, recovered or dead. Wow! Their vaccination rate is similar to ours, but Europe is currently the COVID-19 epicenter of the world.

For those who advocate for personal choice or personal freedom, that’s fine unless or until the exercise of your freedom exposes others to risk that they were neither aware of nor accepted. None of us possesses the right to do that. It is a violation of the rights of others!

Jump off a cliff if you want. That’s your choice, but stop with the personal choice argument about vaccinations. You are the problem. You are contributing to the spread. You are exposing others to incremental risk, like our health care workers (who treat you after the fact) and others as you spread the disease and allow it to mutate. Your personal choice not to get vaccinated shows disrespect and negligence regarding the rights of others.

Freedom has limits. Please respect the rights of others and stop listening to the looney tunes characters on the internet. Make the right choice! You are likely to save lives — maybe your own. Get the jab and feel good about doing your part.