Letter to the editor: Getting the COVID-19 vaccine should not be a political issue
Silverthorne
As a fellow Republican, I cannot understand the hesitancy to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Recent polls report that only 56% of Republicans are willing to get the vaccine compared with 83% of Democrats. Why should this be a political issue? President Donald Trump got the vaccine, didn’t he? While some may be critical of lockdown restrictions and school policies, there is no logical reason to avoid protecting yourself and those around you.
Wear your mask where required, if for no other reason than respect for your fellow Coloradans, and get your vaccination as soon as you’re eligible. This can be one of few opportunities for us all to unite, so make the smart choice.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.