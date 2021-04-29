Letter to the editor: Getting vaccinated is the best choice for our community

What letter writer Patrick Dolan, who only asks to be allowed to make his own decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine, fails to realize is that he is a member of society, a member of our community. His actions have an impact on the other members of our community. ”To safely achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, a substantial proportion of a population would need to be vaccinated, lowering the overall amount of virus able to spread in the whole population. … The proportion of the population that must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to begin inducing herd immunity is not known,” according to the World Health Organization.

And from the Summit County government website: “If Summit County reaches 70% of the population fully vaccinated, or we reach Level Green incidence metrics, we would have the opportunity to open to 100% capacity in most business sectors.” So his choice directly affects our community’s ability to return to some semblance of normal. His not getting vaccinated is a selfish act. The people who get vaccinated are not just making the choice for themselves but making the best choice for our community and our American society.