Letter to the editor: Good leadership, good mentorship and a few good candidates

Another Colorado police officer lost his life in the performance of his duties and in the protection of our citizens. While our hearts go out to Arvada Police Department officer Gordon Beesley, good Samaritan John Hurley and their families, we need to do more to support our police and condemn criminal behavior to fight and kill police. Disrespect for police and pervasive lawlessness have been fueling anti-police behavior, and it must stop.

We need to recognize and promote good, proactive community policing. It was perfectly described by the Arvada store owner who said the officers were different, caring and helpful. Police nowadays are encumbered by so-called accountability rules and new laws that actually hinder quality performance and service. The negative sensational publicity surrounding police actions eliminates good candidates from considering a law enforcement career.

A few months ago, I witnessed a commendation ceremony for four Silverthorne police officers and four county 911 dispatchers who through their coordinated efforts saved the lives of three people. These acts were accomplished by good, qualified and trained members of the Silverthorne Police Department. To attain this level of competency and effectiveness, it requires good leadership and strategies to keep our officers trained and equipped. It requires good mentorship from the middle management ranks to pass on historical knowledge, experience with de-escalating situations and providing guidance for handling mentally ill and under the influence individuals.

Finally, it requires good, qualified people with the skills and mindset to continue the competent and quality service that our police provide us today. All of our summit county police departments are in dire need of good candidates. Spread the word. Encourage those you know who fit the criteria and who would consider a career in law enforcement in our beautiful community.