Letter to the editor: GOP enablers should be sent home sooner than later

A different GOP existed in 1974, when responsible senators and representatives from that side of the aisle confronted President Richard Nixon. They told him that because of overwhelming evidence relative to the Watergate scandal, he had no option left except to resign.

We have three types of Republican lawmakers facing Trump today: Some say he should leave before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Others say he will be gone by the 20th, so let it ride until then. But none will confront President Donald Trump about resigning.

The most depressing group is led by Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, who head up the 12-plus senators plus the hundreds of GOP representatives who voted to question the vote from certain states despite the fact that in nearly 70 days since the election not one bit evidence of fraud has been presented.

This could be a puzzling fear of Trump, but it is more likely to be craven ambition. They want to inherit Trump’s base as they look ahead to 2024. None of them have his charisma nor his unique ability to generate publicity.

So they shame themselves by their tacit approval of the Trump insurrection.

I hope that their constituents send them home sooner rather than later.