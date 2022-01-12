Letter to the editor: GOP is in deep trouble with disturbing trend of misinformation

The GOP is in deep trouble. I am a dedicated Democrat who has a strong belief in the two-party system as being necessary to a functioning democracy. But recent studies have shown a disturbing trend: More than 50% of GOP voters state:

The 2020 election was fraudulent.

The people who tried to overthrow the election results were patriots.

Biden is not our president.

The insurrectionists were fighting for democracy.

Nothing bad happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

Republican leaders refuse to confront a former president who lost the election by over 7 million votes.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and House Leader Kevin McCarthy both condemned Trump the day after the attack but since then have tried to cover up what happened and instead have joined lockstep with Donald. The leadership has abdicated its responsibility, stopping the so-called “steal.”

Donald Trump is totally guilty of inciting a riot. Of over 600 rioters arrested, over 200 have already pleaded guilty. So there was a riot that tried to overthrow the duly-elected government.

Do your part, GOP!