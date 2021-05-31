Letter to the editor: GOP senators needs to get their priorities in order

Here are the topics senators consider being important enough to warrant an investigation: Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden, The Clinton Foundation, Kamala Harris, President Obama’s birthplace, antifa, Black Lives Matter, etc.

But investigate an insurrection that sought to overthrow a lawful election? Where rioters defecated in offices and destroyed property. Where they threatened Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi while stealing personal objects. A riot where six people lost their lives. Oh no!

Right after Jan. 6, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy condemned Trump’s inciting of the riot. But after bowing and kissing Trump’s ring, they came back to D.C. and announced that they would ignore public opinion and fight against an investigation. With equal parts of hypocrisy and cynicism, McConnell announced that an investigation would a “political exercise.”

Really?