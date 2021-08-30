Letter to the editor: Gore Range is iconic, generational name of more than 150 years

It is not surprising that the Grand County commissioners oppose the renaming of the Gore Range as the article “Grand takes stand against changing Gore Range name” reports. Jackson County officials also oppose it, and Eagle County refuses to discuss the matter.

Only in Summit County would county commissioners support such a frivolous idea from a former Summit County commissioner.

The Gore Range name is an iconic generational name of more than 150 years that is known statewide and is entrenched in the lives of the residents who live in its shadow and recreate within.

Its name is part of the western heritage of those who explored, pioneered and settled in Summit County and western Grand County just as the Ute heritage is preserved east across the Blue River valley in Ute Peak, Ute Pass, Ute Creek and Ute Park.

The Gore name should not be erased and its history altered at the expense of the fabricated and proposed name of Nuchu Range, falsely presented as one with “historical use” for these mountains of which it has never been known by the proposed name.

The ramifications of changing the longstanding Gore Range name would be enormous, costly and confusing. The renaming idea is one that is foolish in thought, superficial in nature, impractical in its application and beneficial to no one.

I applaud the decision of the Grand County commissioners and am confident that the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, which has the decision-making authority in these matters, will also oppose the renaming of the Gore Range.