Letter to the editor: Gov. Polis missed the mark with Meat Out day

When I saw Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement of March 20 as Meat Out day, I was excited. I recently have incorporated more of a plant-based diet for my family and have enjoyed it. I still eat meat on occasion and love the stuff. After seeing opinion pieces regarding the subject and the upcoming Meat In day as retaliation, I think Polis has missed the mark.

If Polis’ dedication were not so exclusionary, it would not be so polarizing to his constituents. Instead of taking away something, let us add something good. Instead of having an exclusionary day, Polis should dedicate a Plant In day to support a plant-based diet instead of simply vilifying meat. We can all agree that plants are good for farmers, ranchers, consumers and livestock.