Letter to the editor: Government housing solutions have been inadequate

The issues Mr. McGahey outlined in his recent editorial are very real, and the solutions local governments have come up with so far have been inadequate.

New construction of “affordable housing” units in Silverthorne has added to traffic congestion that was already a huge problem. Perhaps considering infrastructure first was the way to go, provided local leaders care about the people paying their salaries. Have they considered the added stresses on our water resources? Keeping government out of the equation, especially when we are talking about transient workers, would logically mean that the ski resorts should take full responsibility for providing housing and transportation to and from the workplace for these people. Are they willing to do this without local government assistance? Should they be forced to do so?

It is always easier to give opinions on difficult issues and to say “many strategies are available combining public and private cooperation” than to name one that can actually work.