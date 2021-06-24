Letter to the editor: Government is overstepping into private sector housing
Breckenridge
It’s nice to see someone else sees a problem with the government overstepping into the private sector of housing. It is not the taxpayers’ responsibility to pay for anyone’s home but their own. That would be a step even further into socialism. As Kim McGahey quoted President Reagan, “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.