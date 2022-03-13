Letter to the editor: Government is wasting millions of dollars on renaming landmarks

First we had Black Lives Matter, an organization that under false ideas tried to change the history of our country using violence and terror.

Now we have a government organization called an “advisory committee” trying to change some geographical names suggesting the historical name squaw is racist and should be wiped out from geographical presence. So maybe we should rename our Squaw Creek to a more modern name so we don’t have to change so many Western movies that include the word squaw.

We should not have the same problem with Gore Range since we simply can dedicate this range to Al Gore, who invented the internet.

Our government is again wasting millions of dollars trying to rewrite history, and “we the people” have less and less to say.