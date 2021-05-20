Letter to the editor: Grid needs to be addressed before pushing electric cars
Tina Kozinski
Frisco
In regard to the article about encouraging the use of electric vehicles in Summit County, is there a plan to rebuild the electric infrastructure? I often have to deal with brownouts in the summer, both at home in Frisco and at work in Silverthorne. This needs to be addressed before any more burden is placed on the electric grid.
Letters to the Editor