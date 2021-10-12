Letter to the editor: Guarino and Hudnut are best for Summit School District

I support Chris Guarino and Kate Hudnut for the Summit School District Board of Education. I am a mom of students at both Frisco Elementary and Summit High. I know Chris and Kate as fellow parents, and each of them puts their kids and other students first in all decisions. Kate and Chris are also advocates for local climate action and environmental stewardship.

Chris is a dedicated father who is very active in his son’s education and activities. Chris is focused on teachers and support staff, believes in competitive salaries and supports affordable housing options. He recently helped make our local schools more accessible for disabled students and more secure for all students. On the sustainability front, Chris is a former chair of Colorado’s Green Schools Initiative and is well versed in sustainable construction and buildings.

I appreciate Kate’s leadership and commitment to the board of education during the very challenging times of the pandemic. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Kate in her role with the school board as well as at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. At the resource center, she was committed to sustainability and finding ways to recycle clothing and reduce waste at the thrift stores. Kate’s dedication to our local students and teachers, as well as her commitment to the school district’s community partnerships, continues to impress me.

Please join me in voting for Chris Guarino and Kate Hudnut in the upcoming Summit School District Board of Education election.