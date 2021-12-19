Letter to the editor: Hate and bigotry have no place in Breckenridge

Attendees at the Ullr parade in Breckenridge might have received a shocking handout: free condoms from Dr. Craig “PJ” Perrinjaquet of High Country Healthcare.

Even more shocking and offensive was the statement read by the parade’s emcee, Jeffrey Bergeron, “Only take (a condom) if you are not vaccinated because we don’t want you to reproduce.”

According to Perrinjaquet’s biography, he specializes in sports and family medicine and is “well known throughout Summit County for his compassionate care.”

It’s appalling that any physician would think it’s acceptable to make discriminatory and hate-filled statements against unvaccinated members of our community. Telling the unvaccinated not to reproduce? What genocide does the doctor recommend for us next? Apparently, Perrinjaquet’s compassion must only extend to vaccinated residents of Summit County?

Perrinjaquet, the statement at the Ullr parade was extremely offensive and distasteful. Bigotry has no home in Breckenridge, and you owe a public apology to everyone who listened to this hatred being spewed.

Bergeron, your inability to know right from wrong and to publicly make statements that are divisive, bigoted and hate-filled should disqualify you from serving as a member of Breckenridge Town Council. Residents of Breckenridge deserve to be represented by individuals who care about all members of our community, regardless of their vaccination status. You are unfit to be a public servant. You should resign immediately.

Breckenridge Tourism Office, you should publicly apologize for allowing such hateful statements to be made at the family friendly Ullr parade, which is supposed to bring our community together for the common goal of praying for snow, not spread hatred and bigotry.