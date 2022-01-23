Letter to the editor: Health officials should provide data that shows mask effectiveness

Given the recent reimposition of a mask mandate in Summit County — and the burden on front-line employees to enforce it, even if it’s a bandana — it is only fair to ask our local health officials to provide the data that demonstrates the effectiveness of this policy.

Today, I was asked to mask up in a local business. I requested a mask and was told they didn’t have any. The next instruction was to pull my shirt collar up.

We have enough evidence across the country, not to mention other countries, that there is no difference in COVID-19 transmission vis-a-vis mandates. This really matters where young children are concerned.

So, respectfully, I request these officials to provide their data or evidence. An appropriate forum would be this newspaper.