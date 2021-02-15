Letter to the editor: Heart broke for Mike Pence during impeachment trial

My heart broke again today for Mike Pence. As I watched the impeachment hearings live, like I watched the events of Jan. 6 live, I could not imagine how Pence must have felt. Never has a loyal man been so betrayed, so violated, so endangered by the man to whom he had devoted years of his life and fealty. Never. Trump knew his rioters had broken into the Capitol, and he tweeted that Pence was a “coward” and had not “done the right thing.” He knew that Pence had his family with him. Not once did Trump call his most loyal, most trustworthy vice president to ensure that he and his family were safe, though he could see his rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence” as they scoured the Capitol searching for him. Trump did not care if Pence came to physical harm. As the riot quelled, the bodies were removed, and Congress reconvened, Pence was stoic and heroic. Congress went back to America’s work. Most understood the threat to the Republic. Only the craven, the Cruzes, the Hawleys, the Greenes, the Boeberts, continued to pursue objections to the certification. Surely, even those party over country hacks must feel compassion for Pence. Betrayed by his president, set upon by the mob, Vice President Pence certified the electoral college count, ensuring the change of power, robbed by Trump of the peacefulness which once made America unique. On Jan. 6, stunned, betrayed, in mortal jeopardy, we were all Pence. It is Republican family business. Trump, the betrayer of the nation, must be convicted if the party is to survive.