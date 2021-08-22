Letter to the editor: Help keep Colorado trails beautiful and pristine for everyone

Following up on the recent exchange of letters to the editor by Rabbi Joel Schwartzman and Chris Daly, I would like to encourage my fellow dog owners to take along several extra poop bags when hiking with their dogs. When you encounter waste products left on or near the trail by irresponsible dog owners, you can then pick them up and pack them out along with the waste from your own dogs (and even other debris left by careless hikers).

The advantages: It requires very little effort beyond what is required to care for your own dogs. It reduces the pressure on public officials to curtail dogs on public trails. And it is a wonderful feeling knowing that you are helping to keep Colorado trails beautiful and pristine for everyone.