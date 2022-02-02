Letter to the editor: Here are some real COVID-19 facts from real science

Rachel Steinmetz’s letter about the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic takes to task facts, science and scientists. She refers us to absurd cult publications links that are straight from the disinformation silo.

Steinmetz notes that 900,000 plus deaths from COVID-19 related causes is indeed a “big number” and then denies the several methods of measurement.

Here, let me help. The Centers Disease Control and Prevention site discusses excess deaths associated with COVID-19 . Wow, so if we just look at the normal and expected deaths for a population over a period and then we examine the actual deaths during that same COVID-19 timespan, we get excess deaths.

This method of statistical validation has been applied to all countries. We can then rate all countries using “excess death data” over the span of the pandemic. The U.S. is last. We have killed more of our citizens, by listening to people like Steinmetz, than any other nation. Vaccines prevent infection — not all of it, of course, but better than that flu shot. Vaccines prevent death and hospitalizations at an extremely high percentage.

Real facts from real science.